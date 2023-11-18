MSU favored in Cat-Griz game according to bettors

HELENA — Since 2018, over 30 states have legalized some form of sports betting. Right here in Big Sky Country, Sports Bet Montana opened in March 2020, giving fans the opportunity to bet locally. Ever since then, Sports Bet Montana has made the Cat-Griz rivalry a bit more exciting for these same fans.

This year’s match up features both teams ranked top five in the FCS, and more importantly, an outright Big Sky Conference Championship hangs in the balance.

With the Cat-Griz happening this weekend, Montana's put their money on the line and placed their bets on the game.

All odds are according to Sports Bet Montana as of 5:00 pm Friday, November 17.

MONEY LINE:

Montana State Bobcats: -175 Montana Grizzlies: +175

POINT SPREAD:

Montana State Bobcats: -2.5 -130 Montana Grizzlies: +2.5 +130

TOTALS:

Over 53.5: -143 Under 53.5: +125

A FEW PLAYER SPECIALS INCLUDE:

T. Mellott 125+ Pass Yds: -111

S. Humphrey 65+ Rush Yds: –125

T. Pickering 45+ Rec Yds: –125

N. Askelson 9+ Total Tackles (Solo & Assists): -125

M. O'Reilly 9+ Total Tackles (Solo & Assists): -118

A full list of odds and bets can be found here.

The game will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates: KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KBZK in Bozeman, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. with the Big Sky Showdown pregame show.