MSU rodeo team prepares for biggest runout of the season at Super Brawl

BOZEMAN — Hooves beat the ground, flags wave high, and the crowd roars in applause and awe: the MSU Rodeo runout for MSU Bobcat home football games is something that many fans anticipate and relish.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d ever get a chance to do it,” Ryatt Thomson, an MSU Rodeo member, said, “I’ve done it three or four times now, and I’m glad I’ve had the chance to do it. It’s a ton of fun, gets the adrenaline going, and helps get the rodeo team some recognition.”

Go behind the scenes with the MSU rodeo team as they prepare for their most important runout of the season - leading the Bobcats onto the field for the Brawl of the Wild (Part II)!

Ryatt is one of several members of the MSU rodeo team that will be carrying the responsibility of riding out, arguably at the biggest game in Montana Football history.

“I think the hardest part is keeping the horses in line, because they get just as excited as the riders do, and they really want to go!” Thomson said. “Adrenaline is definitely going!”

Assistant coach, Savanna Bolich, said that some of the students get more nervous about their runout performance than their rodeo events.

“It’s such a big crowd, that energy is so high, and it is so loud, you can’t even explain how loud it is on the ground right there. There’s just not a lot of rodeo atmospheres that are that big, so it’s a really cool experience and one that’s pretty unique,” Bolich said.

MSU Rodeo’s Head Coach, Kyle Whitaker, noted that the buzz from the crowd before the students take to the field is electric and can be felt by all. Going into a playoff game, Whitaker noted that it can sometimes be difficult to get students back in town for the game; however, with it being ‘Cat Griz 2.0’ the volunteers came in droves.

“I’ve got plenty of volunteers, because everyone wants to be a part of it. You can feel how special it is, going on campus, there’s just a buzz on campus,” Whitaker said.

Ryatt feels that the runout is a great way for the MSU rodeo to make its mark.

“It means a lot to the students and everyone on the rodeo team because it helps the school see us. Get us some recognition, and I think the students love it, I think everyone enjoys it – I think it’s a good time for everyone!” Thomson said.

