MT Department of Livestock names distributor connected with Flathead E. coli outbreak

KALISPELL — We have follow-up coverage on the E. coli outbreak in Flathead County that has left one person dead and at least 12 others infected.

The Montana Department of Livestock (DOL) has announced Lower Valley Processing Company of Kalispell as the distributor which supplied the E. coli-laced Wagyu ground beef to various Flathead County restaurants.

Lower Valley Processing has recalled all non-intact raw products produced from animals slaughtered on June 5.

Potentially affected products were labeled with “Lower Valley Processing, Co.”, establishment number “EST. 007” inside the Montana mark of inspection on the product labels, and lot numbers 1398, 1399, and 1400.

The DOL states all potentially affected products have been removed from commerce by public health officials, the Department of Livestock, and Lower Valley Processing.

A Montana Department of Livestock news release states:

"Some products may have been sold to consumers directly prior to discovery of the potential contamination. Lower Valley Processing has contacted all known recipients of these direct-to-consumer sales. Any consumers who may have these products in their freezers or refrigerators are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, and refrigerators should be thoroughly cleaned to prevent the risk of cross-contamination.

The DOL says all potentially affected products have been removed from commerce, however, the agency noted the source of the E. coli contamination has not been identified.

In a statement provided to MTN News, Lower Valley Processing Company Owner Jeremy Plummer said the following: