DPHHS will host Disability Employment Conference

HELENA — The Montana DPHHS is hosting a Disability Employment Conference in Butte from May 30 through June 1.

“They’ll have more understanding of the world of disability, the untapped labor market that they might not be reaching, the talent that is out there across the state that they might not have considered, and then tools to understand what does having a service dog look like in the workplace, what does mental health look like in the workplace," says Administrator of Disability Employment and Transitions Division at Montana DPHHS, Chanda Hermanson.

The conference is meant to help provide employers with helpful tools when recruiting, hiring, training, retaining, and advancing those with disabilities.

Topics will cover a wide range of important information such as mental health in the workplace, service animals in the workplace, neurodiversity recruitment, and more.

Hermanson says that this conference is a great way to help bring those with disabilities into the workforce. She says that this can be especially impactful to the state as many businesses are struggling with workforce shortages.

“Nationally there's a workforce crisis in getting workers in the door and we work with people all day every day with disabilities to help them prepare for and be successful in the world of work,” says Hermanson.

The conference will be free and registration is currently live.