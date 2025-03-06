MT lawmakers look at diversity, equity, and inclusion legislation

HELENA — Two House Bills could change how colleges and the government handle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Rep. Randyn Gregg, R-White Sulphur Springs, proposed House Bill 638, which would ban local or state government agencies from requiring or requesting diversity statements and giving special treatment because of them. The bill passed second reading 56 to 42.

According to the bill, a diversity statement is something that promotes “differential treatment based on an individual’s race, color, ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, or gender identity.”

“While maybe well-intentioned, diversity statements have, in practice, acted as an ideological litmus test. Rather than fostering open and diverse environments, they risk compelling speech and pressuring applicants to affirm specific viewpoints just to be considered for opportunities,” said Gregg.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, said, “I still am a little uncomfy with ‘Diversity Statement’ because I usually conceptualize diversity statement as more in line with what I was talking about: nondiscrimination policies or ‘we support our folks.’”

Similarly, House Bill 663, proposed by Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, R-Billings, would prohibit colleges and universities from considering race, color, ethnicity, and national origin with admissions, hiring, financial aid, and scholarships.

HB 663 passed second reading in the House 56 to 43.