MT National Guard warns of scam using their name

FORT HARRISON — The Montana National Guard has received numerous phone calls regarding scams targeting civilians.

According to the MT National Guard, these scams involve the sales of vehicles that don’t exist, asking for money to support deploying soldiers, and using the addresses of Montana National Guard facilities as business locations.

In a press release, it’s stated that the perpetrators of these scams usually state that they are part of the Montana National Guard. These scams have increased over the last few months and the Montana National Guard is coordinating with other state and local agencies to inform the public about them.

To file a scam report online, the Montana Department of Justice Office of Consumer Protection website is https://dojmt.gov/consumer/ or targeted personnel can call Toll-Free: 800-481-6896.

The Montana National Guard Joint Operations Center can be reached at 406-324-3000 to verify Montana National Guard activities.