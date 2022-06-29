HELENA — The Montana Supreme Court has ruled the Board of Regents, not the State Legislature, has the sole right to set policy regarding the possession of firearms on the Montana University System property.

House Bill 102, passed by the Montana Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte last year, made a number of changes expanding where and how someone can carry a gun. One of its provisions said MUS could not “regulate, restrict, or place an undue burden on the possession, transportation, or storage of firearms” by someone who had met safety and training requirements.”

In December, a Helena District Judge Mike McMahon declared HB 102 unconstitutionally infringed on the regents’ authority to manage the Montana University System. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s Office appealed the ruling to the Montana Supreme Court.

The state's high court held unanimously that the Montana Constitution specifically provides that government and control of the university system is vested in the Board of Regents, and that campus safety and security is an integral responsibility of the Board of Regents’ constitutional authority.

Justice Laurie McKinnon said in her opinion, “Thus, maintaining a safe and secure educational environment falls squarely within the Board’s constitutional authority…”

The ruling declares the portion of House Bill 102 dealing with campus firearm policy as unconstitutional.

The Board of Regents currently has a policy that bans firearm possession on state campuses, except by trained law enforcement or security officers.

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

