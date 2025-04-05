MTGOP disowns nine state senators

HELENA — The Montana Republican Party has censured nine GOP senators who have been breaking with the party to vote with Democrats this session.

“These Senators have undermined the Republican majority leadership and disregarded the will of Montana Republican voters,” said a Montana Republican Party press release.

The nine Senators include Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton, Wendy McKamey of Great Falls, Gayle Lammers of Hardin, Josh Kassmier of Fort Benton, Butch Gillespie of Ethridge, Gregg Hunter of Glasgow, Denley Loge of St. Regis, Russ Tempel of Chester and Shelley Vance of Belgrade.

Since the beginning of the legislative session, the nine censured GOP senators have broken with the party to join Democrats on several key pieces of legislation passed this session, such as renewing Medicaid Expansion.

(Montana Senate debates Medicaid Expansion)

The MTGOP Executive Committee said in the release that the Senators no longer represent the values or interests of Montana Republicans, and the MT GOP would no longer support or fund their campaigns. The state GOP leadership also indicated they no longer see the nine senators as Republicans.

