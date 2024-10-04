MTN mourns beloved coworker Wendy Hill

MTN is mourning the loss of beloved, long-time employee Wendy Hill.

Wendy was the rock of our station, a friend and an amazing human being. She worked for the station for almost three decades.

Like many women, Wendy fought breast cancer. It eventually spread throughout her body, but she persevered to the end.

Wendy was a positive force for everyone who worked with her and the glue that kept the station going, even during difficult times.

She will be deeply missed and her legacy lives on through the lives she touched.

We love you Wendy.