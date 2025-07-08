3 rescued after falling into gorge at Glacier National Park

UPDATE: 4:48 p.m. - July 7, 2025

Multiple agencies conducted a rescue in Glacier National Park's Avalanche Lake area for three people who fell into the gorge.

The responding agencies, ALERT helicopter, Three Rivers EMS and the Whitefish Fire Department, were able to airlift one of the victims to a nearby hospital and transport the other two via ambulance.

One of the first responders, Sal Baccaro, said the victim that Whitefish FD was responsible for transporting is in good condition, but couldn't speak for the other two victims' conditions.

Baccaro says the fire department's rescue was executed smoothly due to great teamwork between all the responders involved.

"We are a very small department so we definitely rely on our mutual aid partners on a regular basis as well as help out our mutual aid partners on a regular basis. I think communications went really smooth, honestly, especially for how many how many agencies were involved," Baccaro said. "Yeah, I think communications went really smooth. Everyone knew exactly where they needed to go, what they needed to do, and the mission got accomplished and you know as timely of a manner as it could have happened.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

(first report: 1:16 p.m. - July 7, 2025)

Three people were taken to the hospital after falling into a gorge at Glacier National Park.

The Whitefish Fire Department responded to a mutual aid request for a report of three people who fell into the gorge on the Avalanche Lake Trail.

Several agencies worked together to rescue all patients and bring them to the hospital, a social media post stated.

Two patients were transported by ground ambulance, and one patient was transported by the ALERT helicopter.

