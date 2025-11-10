Follow up: 2 grizzly bears killed by hunters near Seeley Lake after encounter

SEELEY LAKE — Two grizzly bears were killed by hunters near Seeley Lake on Wednesday after the animals approached them while they were retrieving a harvested mule deer.

The incident occurred on the Pyramid Pass Trail just east of Seeley Lake when three grizzly bears quickly approached two hunters who had shot a deer, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

"They saw three bears that were approaching them pretty quickly as they went to retrieve the deer," said FWP spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser.

The hunters attempted to deter the bears by waving and yelling, but the animals continued to approach.

The hunters ultimately shot at the bears, killing two of them while a third bear fled the scene.

"They believe that they shot two of them and that one ran away and we were able to verify that later this week," Crowser said.

FWP assisted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in investigating the incident. When officials visited the site, they confirmed finding the remains of two bears.

Crowser acknowledged that bear safety practices can be more challenging to implement while hunting compared to other outdoor activities.

"Some of those things we say with bear safety are just harder to do when you're hunting, right? You're being quiet, you're often in places where there's less visibility," Crowser said.

FWP recommends hunters travel in groups, as bear encounters are less common in those scenarios. The agency also strongly encourages carrying bear spray.

"Make sure you have it somewhere where it's easy to grab, that you have either practiced with some inert spray or you've watched a video so you know how to use it, so you know how to remove that safety and then don't hesitate to use it in a case where you feel threatened by a bear, that's really effective," Crowser said.

Be bear aware during hunting season

Bears will continue to be active during hunting seasons this fall. Here are some precautions to help hunters avoid bear encounters:



Carry bear spray and have it accessible.

Watch for and be extra cautious around bear sign, creeks and areas with limited visibility. Most incidents happen in surprise, close encounters.

Hunt with a group of people. This can help you make localized noise to alert bears to your presence, and groups of people are more likely to deter a bear than a solo hunter.\

Be aware that elk calls and cover scents can attract bears.

When retrieving a harvested animal, use extra caution.

Bring the equipment and people needed to help field dress game, and remove the meat from where it was harvested as quickly as possible.

If you need to leave part of the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet off the ground, if possible, and at least 100 yards from the gut pile. Leave it in an open area where it can be observed from a distance.

Upon your return, observe the meat with binoculars. Make noise while approaching the meat. If it has been disturbed or if a bear is in the area, leave and call FWP.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

Click here to learn more about how to be safe in bear country.

