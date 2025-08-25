Hiker has close encounter with a bear in Sluice Boxes State Park

GREAT FALLS — A hiker had a close encounter with a bear in Sluice Boxes State Park on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the person shot twice at the bear, possibly hitting it once.

FWP staff responded to the area and found four black bears in the area, but none were dead or wounded.

Their search included the use of an infrared drone.

FWP said that it can't confirm with certainty the species of bear involved in the encounter, though they believe it was a black bear from video footage of the bear.

The area where the encounter happened and much of the state park have abundant berries and chokecherries this time of year and black bears are often present.

FWP has posted signs that bears are in the area and encourages visitors to be bear aware, which includes making noise, traveling in groups, and carrying bear spray in a readily accessible fashion.

(JULY 17, 2025) A grizzly bear charged a man near his residence along Foothill Road east of Kalispell on the night of July 10, 2025. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the person heard a disturbance outside and discovered the bear getting into a chicken coop. The bear charged at him, and the man shot and killed it. The man was not injured in the encounter. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is investigating the incident. This is at least the fifth such incident in recent weeks:

A man shot and killed a grizzly bear that was threatening him on the northeast side of the Bears Paw Mountains south of Havre on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. FWP said the man heard a disturbance with his dogs and when he opened the door to his porch, he encountered the bear and shot it. The man was not injured in the encounter. No other details have been released. Though grizzly bears aren’t common in the Bears Paw Mountains, sightings have increased in the region in recent years. According to FWP, this is the first lethal removal by a landowner in this area.

State wildlife officials say that a grizzly bear was shot after it charged a man between Condon and Seeley Lake in the Swan Valley in early June. The man heard noises outside his residence and "disturbances" with his livestock and dogs on the night of Tuesday, June 3, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. He walked outside to check on his animals and the bear charged at him. The man shot and killed the bear; the man was not hurt.

Two landowners were picking mushrooms about a mile north of Choteau on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, when they were charged by an adult female grizzly bear. FWP said the men shot and killed the bear at close range, and fortunately, they were not injured during the encounter. FWP says the bear had a cub at the time of the encounter and they working to capture the cub so that it can be cared for. FWP director Christy Clark said, "I spoke to John and Justin shortly after the incident and they were both still shook up. They told me their story and it was clear it was very traumatic. What’s important here is they’re okay.”

Near Dupuyer on April 11, a man shot and killed a charging grizzly bear. The man was searching for antlers on a brushy hillside when he saw a bear. As he was leaving the area, the bear charged him at close range; he shot and killed the bear. Fortunately, the man was not injured. FWP says that the bear was an adult female grizzly in good condition with no history of conflict and was estimated to be 13 years old, and weighed about 250 pounds. The bear had a single yearling cub that was found on site, unharmed. No management action will be taken for the yearling.

Staying safe in Montana's 'bear country'

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country

Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.