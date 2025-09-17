Hiker sustains 'significant' injuries from a bear in Yellowstone National Park

GREAT FALLS — A man was injured by a bear in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

It happened while the 29-year old man was hiking on the Turbid Lake Trail northeast of Mary Bay in Yellowstone Lake; it was about 2.5 miles away from the Pelican Valley Trailhead.

A news release from Yellowstone National Park says that man was hiking alone when he encountered the bear near Turbid Lake.

The hiker began to deploy bear spray when the bear made contact, and he sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm.

National Park Service medics responded to the incident and walked out with the hiker.

Once arriving at the trailhead, NPS took the hiker in a park ambulance to the Lake Medical Clinic. He was then flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The hiker said he thought it was a black bear; however, based on the location, size, and behavior of the described bear, park officials say it might have been a grizzly bear.

Bear management staff will attempt to confirm the species through DNA analysis, if possible.

The Turbid Lake Trail is closed until further notice. Bear management staff are sweeping the trail to ensure no other hikers are on the trail.

Because this incident was a defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park will not be taking any management action against the bear.

No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.

Park officials said this is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone since May 2021, when a grizzly bear injured a solo hiker on the Beaver Ponds Trail in Mammoth Hot Springs.

