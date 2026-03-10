BELGRADE — The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks has kicked off a new license year, and with it comes a change in how some businesses help residents purchase fishing and hunting licenses.

Previously, FWP provided computers and other equipment to third-party businesses so they could offer licensing services. That equipment has been phased out.

"Previously FWP would provide computers and other equipment to businesses to be able to offer that service. That equipment that was linked with that service is no longer available, it was becoming outdated and difficult to replace and maintain," Morgan Jacobsen of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said.

FWP has now established a network of "ambassador businesses" — locations that use their own equipment to help customers purchase licenses online.

WATCH: Montana FWP has a new way to buy your fishing and hunting license this year. Here's everything you need to know about the changes

Montana FWP launches ambassador business program for fishing and hunting license sales

Glen Underwood of Murdoch's Ranch and Home in Belgrade said the process is straightforward for customers.

"If you don't have your phone with us and you'd rather all the process is on-line we do have a direct Fish and Game web page set up here you can go in and you can get your license and fill out the form for it if you'd like a printed version, we can print that for you," Underwood said.

One important distinction for customers using ambassador locations: purchases made there must be completed with a card, since the transaction is processed online. Customers who wish to pay with cash must visit an FWP office directly.

Printed copies of licenses and hard-copy carcass tags for hunting remain available through multiple options.

"Still wanted a printed copy of your license or a hard copy carcass tags for your hunting you can still get that, as always you can get that at FWP, you can print them at home you can have them mailed to you," Jacobsen said.

For those who prefer to store their license digitally on a smartphone, FWP says the mobile option does not track users' locations or collect additional personal data.

"That option does not track your location, it doesn't track any other information other than it just holds your license on your phone. And so if you meet with a game warden or something you can show them I do have my license on your phone and if you have carcass tags on your phone as well you can validate them electronically whether you're in or out of service," Jacobsen said.

Digital licenses function similarly to a museum pass or an annual Yellowstone entrance pass — they are stored on the device and accessible whether or not the user has cell service.

Anglers and hunters who want to pay with cash can visit any FWP office across the state. Those without that requirement can use an ambassador location or purchase and manage their license entirely through their smartphone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

