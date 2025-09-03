Montana hunters have the option to donate game meat this season

GREAT FALLS — As the crisp autumn air rolls into Montana and hunters prepare to head into the field, meat processors are already feeling the rush of the upcoming fall hunting season.

At Brian’s Wild Game & Processing in Great Falls, owner Brian Shaon says his shop has been steadily filling up as hunters bring in their game for harvesting.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video:

Meat processors work to keep up with demand

“As far as our shop here, our season stars about the middle of august. The real season will start up now Saturday with the bow season,” Brian said. “I think it’s going to be a good season this year. So, we’re gearing up and we’re ready.”

Brian says preparation is key to making sure hunters get their meat processed quickly and safely. He added, “These hunters put a lot of work into harvesting these animals and they just want to have their own meat back so, we really thrive on that. We cut 40 to 50 every day seven days of the week here during general season.”

But for hunters who may not plan to keep all the meat they harvest, there’s another option - donating it to help those in need.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is once again partnering with the Montana Food Bank Network to give hunters the option to donate any amount of their big game that will be distributed to food banks and food pantries across the state.

According to the Montana Food Bank Network in a news release: "Since 2014 more than 413,995 pounds of meat have been donated and shared with Montanans experiencing food insecurity.” Protein is often the most expensive food item for food pantries to source.

For food banks and pantries not associated with the Montana Food Bank Network like the Great Falls Food Bank, any meat donations from certified meat processors make a big difference for families facing food insecurity during the colder months.

“The need definitely goes up in the fall. Fortunately. So does our donations seem to typically go up,” explained Shaun Tatarka, director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank. “If they want to donate, you know, half of what they have, we certainly would appreciate it because, that meat is very important for us.”

Game donations can only be received if they are harvested from a licensed meat processor.

Hunters are encouraged to check with the food banks for donation options before dropping off their harvest.

