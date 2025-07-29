Teen sustained 'significant thermal burns' in Yellowstone National Park

Officials at Yellowstone National Park say that a 17-year-old male sustained "significant thermal burns" to his foot and ankle area.

It happened in the vicinity of Lone Star Geyser on Monday, July 28, 2025.

A news release says the teen was on a hike in the thermal area when his foot broke through the thin crust and he sustained burns to a lower extremity.

Emergency medical staff responded and took him to a hospital for further treatment.

Park officials are investigating the incident; no other details have been released.

This is the first known thermal injury in Yellowstone in 2025. The last reported incident was in September 2024, when a woman sustained second- and third-degree burns; click here for details.



Several people have been injured or cited in recent years after venturing too close to thermal areas in the park.



Visitors to the park are cautioned to stay on boardwalks and trails in hydrothermal areas and use extreme caution.

The ground in these areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface.

In addition, pets are prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry and in thermal areas.

The Yellowstone National Park website provides the following information about safety around thermal features:

