Two Bear Air rescues climber at Glacier National Park

MISSOULA — Two Bear Air successfully rescued a climber in Glacier National Park on Sunday, August 10.

Crews were dispatched to Mount Reynolds in Glacier National Park for the rescue of a "cliffed-out" free climber.

They found the woman clinging to the rock wall.

A Two Bear Air rescue specialist was able to insert themselves into a ledge directly below her location and was able to help her down.

The two were then hoisted onto the helicopter and flown to Logan Pass, where the victim was handed over into the care of park rangers.