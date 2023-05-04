MTN streaming Vigilante Day Parade

MTN is streaming the Vigilante Day Parade live from downtown Helena on Friday, May 5 beginning shortly after 12:00 p.m.

People can watch the stream on the KTVH Facebook page. The broadcast will start as soon as floats arrive by where our camera is set up.

Due to our live feed using the cellular network, and the large volume of people downtown on Friday, the quality of the signal may dip or drop at certain points. MTN will be posting the full recording from our crew on the ground later in the day.