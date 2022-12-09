Multiple fake threats made involving Montana schools Friday

HELENA — Multiple fake reports of violence were made regarding Montana schools Friday, including a false threat in Helena.

Helena Public Schools informed parents that Helena Police received a “swatting” call Friday morning which law enforcement determined was “non-credible."

“We want you to know that, while there is not an emergency at this time, Helena Public Schools is aware of the situation and is working closely with law enforcement,” said Helena Public Schools in the email.

Law enforcement in Billings, Colstrip, Forsyth, Manhattan, Miles City, Red Lodge, Missoula and Cascade and Madison counties also investigated similar threats Friday morning and found no evidence the threats were credible.

“This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,” Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Bryan Lockerby said. “We are assisting with the coordination of these incoming threats to further the investigation and identify the source of the calls.”

Similar series of hoax calls have also been reported recently in other states including South Dakota and Oklahoma.

“Swatting” is a criminal harassment tactic where someone deceives law enforcement into responding to a particular address with a large number of armed police officers. The act can lead to dangerous situations when police think there is an active threat. It also takes law enforcement and other emergency personnel away from responding to other situations where they are actually needed.