Mystery Deepens: Search Underway for missing hiker David Butzin, linked to 1985 Murders

BOZEMAN – Search and Rescue teams are mobilizing this weekend in the Bear Canyon and New World Gulch areas to locate David Butzin, who was reported missing on November 25, 2024. The avid camper was last seen on November 10, and his vehicle was discovered at the New Gulch Trailhead.

Sheriff Springer expressed concerns about Butzin's well-being, stating, "We believe that he has not survived; something must have happened." The sheriff noted potential causes for Butzin's disappearance, including a medical condition, a fall, or an accident, but the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Butzin has a criminal history, having been convicted in 1985 of murdering his pregnant wife, Melody, and their 18-month-old son, Alex, in Minnesota. Sheriff Springer affirmed that while Butzin has served his time, the focus now is on bringing him back to his family.

This weekend's search will involve extensive resources, including ground teams, search dogs, horseback riders, drones, aircraft, and support vehicles. Last year's efforts yielded no results, and searchers are eager to cover more ground now that snow has melted.

Authorities urge the public to stay vigilant in the area and report anything unusual. Sheriff Springer added, "If you see something, no matter how minor, please let us know." Although the search area will remain open to the public, officials request that visitors consider finding alternative locations to recreate during the search.

Search and Rescue will be active Saturday and Sunday, continuing the effort to find Butzin.

