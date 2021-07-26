Watch
Naomi Osaka sweeps Golubic, her second victory in less than 24 hours

Getty Images
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jul 25, 2021
Naomi Osaka returned to Centre Court less than 24 hours after her first round victory over Zheng Saisai – and made quick work of her Swiss second round opponent.

Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic kept pace with the Japanese World No. 2 for the first set’s initial games, holding serve and staying focused. But Osaka won a major break point off Golubic’s 3-4 serve, then took the set shortly afterward at 6-3.

After that, Osaka found her groove and fired on all cylinders. She immediately broke serve in the second set – then did it again to solidify a 3-0 lead.

With only 11 unforced errors, Osaka closed the match 6-3, 6-2 in an hour and five minutes. Her third round opponent will be either the Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova or Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu.   

