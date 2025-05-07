HELENA — If you have a nurse in your life, this week is the perfect time to spoil them with lunch, coffee, or a card.

National Nurses Week starts on Tuesday, which is National Nurses Day.

"If I think about the foundation of nursing for me, it's human connection and compassion, and I try to bring that to my work every day," said Katy Merrick, a registered nurse for St. Peter's Health Primary Care. " I try to listen to the good and the bad and support the patients in whatever way they need."

The American Nurses Association designated the celebratory week to "honor and appreciate the valuable contributions of nurses in the health care system."

MTN News

According to a 2022 survey from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, "over 20,000 actively licensed registered nurses and 2,300 actively licensed practical nurses" are in the state.

"You're taking back somebody's mom, brother, wife, son – even if it is just an ear tube or a hernia surgery – there's always a risk, and there's always something," said Kelsey Henderson, a certified operation room registered nurse at St. Peter's. "We always take the very best care that we can because it matters."

The Montana Veteran Affairs Health Care System says they have more than 400 nurses working with veterans at over 18 VA sites.

This year's theme for National Nurses Week is 'The Power of Nurses.'