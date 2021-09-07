Biden to travel to New York and New Jersey on Tuesday to view storm damage

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will travel to New Jersey and New York to tour damage caused by Ida — a system that spawned tornadoes and left behind major flooding in the region.

Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the New York City metro area and Connecticut are still drying out after Ida — then a tropical depression — swept through the region and dumped record rainfall last Wednesday.

Ida led to the deaths of 50 people across six eastern states, with most of those deaths caused by flash floods. In New York City, water rushed into basement apartments, killing residents inside. Elsewhere, roads quickly turned to rivers, overtaking cars and sweeping away those who were forced to exit their vehicles.

Biden has already approved disaster declarations in both New York and New Jersey, freeing up federal funds to assist in relief efforts in the state.

Tuesday's trip will mark Biden's second trip to visit damage caused by Hurricane Ida. On Friday, he flew into Louisiana, where Ida made landfall as a major hurricane early last week. The storm's 150 mph winds caused more damage to Louisiana's power grid than any other storm in state history.

Last week at the White House, Biden warned that the U.S. could face more catastrophic storms like Ida in the future, noting that the hurricane was "yet another reminder that these extreme storms from climate change are here."

Biden will depart the White House Tuesday around 10 a.m. ET and arrive in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, around noon, where he'll receive a briefing from local leaders. He'll then tour storm damage in nearby Manville, New Jersey, before heading to New York City to view damage in Queens. At around 4 p.m., he'll deliver prepared remarks and address the nation.