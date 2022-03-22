Daines returns to Washington after trip to Poland and Germany

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) returned to Washington after a three-day trip to Germany and Poland.

A total of ten senators traveled to Europe. The delegation met with Polish and German officials as well as Ukrainian officials and refugees.

Daines mentioned the need for energy independence and said he thinks it'll be unlikely that Ukraine and Russia will reach a negotiated outcome, with Ukraine winning being the only way that the war will end.

“What is happening with energy, I think, is a wake-up call for Germany, it's a wake-up call for the United States, a wake-up call for the EU. We must reverse this anti-fossil fuel energy course,” says Daines.

Last week, the Biden administration provided an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine.

“The line that has been drawn is the no-fly zone, the line has been drawn where we are not going to put our forces into Ukraine, in direct conflict with Russian forces. So whether that is U.S. pilots, U.S. ground troops or enforcing a no-fly zone, that is the line that has been drawn. But allow the Ukrainians to fight their fight,” Daines said.