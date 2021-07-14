Olivia Rodrigo visits White House to advocate for young people getting vaccinated

Popstar and actress Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House on Wednesday to advocate for young people getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The “Drivers License” singer appeared at the beginning of the White House press briefing to speak directly to her peers about the vaccinations.

“First, I want to say I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” said Rodrigo. “I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative.”

Rodrigo, 18, stressed the importance of encouraging your loved ones to get vaccinated and how easy it is to get a shot in the U.S.

“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov. Thank you, Jen for having me today, and thank you all for helping share this important message. It’s so appreciated,” she concluded.

.@Olivia_Rodrigo statement on importance of youth vaccination: "It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/anXxJKnRZP — CSPAN (@cspan) July 14, 2021

In addition to her remarks, the White House says Rodrigo will record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated, including answering questions they may have about getting the shot. The videos are expected to be featured on the star’s social media channels and the White House’s social pages

The Biden administration says it’s making a continued push to get more young people vaccinated, including working with schools, pediatricians, summer camps, and leveraging social media and celebrity influencers.