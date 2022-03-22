Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Jackson declines to answer questions about court-packing

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee got their first chance to directly question Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday — the second day of a four-day confirmation hearing.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle questioned Jackson on both her qualifications and her legal views.

See how senators went about questioning Jackson and her responses below.

Packing the court

Jackson on Tuesday repeatedly chose not to provide her views on "court packing," saying that she would avoid questions about political policy.

"In my view, judges should not be speaking into political issues," Jackson said in response to a question by Committee Chairman Dick Durbin.

When asked again for her views on court-packing by Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, Jackson said she hoped to "stay in her lane" as a judge.

"It is a policy question for Congress. I am particularly mindful of not speaking to policy questions," Jackson said.

Because the number of Supreme Court justices is not spelled out in the Constitution, some Democrats in recent years have floated adding more justices to the court as a way of evening out the balance of power on the court.

Those Democrats say they would be right to do so after a Republican-controlled Senate refused to hold a hearing for President Barack Obama's nominee ahead of the 2016 election but quickly seated President Donald Trump's nominee in 2020.

Past sentences on child pornography cases

A handful of conservative lawmakers have accused Jackson of handing down lighter sentences in child pornography cases she presided over. When asked about those cases by Durbin on Tuesday, she firmly pushed back.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," Jackson said. "In every case, it's important to me that children's voices are represented in my sentence."

She added that she strove to hand down sentences that are "sufficient but not more than necessary."

Several media outlets, including The Associated Press, have shot down claims that Jackson's child pornography sentences were lighter than other judges.

Cameras in the Supreme Court

When asked by Grassley if she thought cameras should be allowed in the Supreme Court, Jackson said she would need to speak with other members of the court before forming an opinion on the matter.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday's session came a day after Jackson promised to keep a "neutral posture" on the high court during her opening statements.

"I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath," Jackson said.

She also addressed the historic nature of her confirmation. She's the first Black woman ever to be nominated to serve on the Supreme Court.

"Unlike the many barriers (my parents) had had to face growing up, my path was clearer, such that if I worked hard and believed in myself, in America I could do anything or be anything I wanted to be," Jackson said.

Lawmakers were in agreement that they welcomed Jackson's diverse background on the high court.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said he was in favor of having the court "look more like America," and Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy said that Jackson's nomination marked "a new page in the history of America — a good page."

Republican senators — many of whom, in a rapidly polarizing political climate, will surely oppose Jackson's confirmation on the basis of being nominated by a Democratic president — spent much of their opening statements pledging a challenging but fair confirmation process. Throughout Monday's hearings, Republican members pledged to keep things civil, blaming Democrats for attempting to hijack the 2018 confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid the accusations of sexual assault which he faced.

Jackson's potential appointment to the Supreme Court likely won't influence its ideological makeup. In replacing Breyer, Jackson would join the court's liberal contingent, which is currently outnumbered 3-6 by conservative-leaning justices.

Jackson's confirmation hearings will conclude Thursday when lawmakers will hold one final day of hearings without Jackson.