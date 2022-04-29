National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Helena

HELENA — This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The twice-a-year event was started by the Drug Enforcement Agency to reduce the amount of unused medication in homes, and therefore reduce the rate of prescription drug abuse across the country.

According to US Attorney Leif M. Johnson, a majority of prescription drug abusers get them from family, friends or find them in the medicine cabinet.

“The DEA’s Take Back Day is an important step to help recuse the epidemic of opioid deaths, overdoses and addiction by getting rid of unneeded and expired prescriptions,” Johnson said in a news release. “I encourage Montanans to help protect their families, friends and community by dropping off unused prescriptions drugs at collection sites across the state.”

During the Oct. 23, 2021, Take Back Day, Montanans turned in 2,352 pounds of unused prescription drugs, and across the country, people turned in more than 774,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs.

“The power to make a difference starts at home, beginning with the disposing of the unused, unwanted or expired medications that people keep in their homes,” DEA Montana resident agent in charge Stacy Zinn-Brittain said in a press release.

More than 30 state, local and federal agencies are participating in Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day. Both the Helena Police Department and Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office will be collecting unused prescriptions at locations across Lewis and Clark County, including the Helena Police Department, Bob’s Valley Market, Albertsons Parking Lot at 3151 N Montana Ave., Walgreens parking lot and the Lincoln post office parking lot.