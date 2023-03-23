Watch Now
National Puppy Day celebrates young-at-heart dogs of all ages

Screen Shot 2023-03-23 at 4.04.12 PM.png
MTN News
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 19:06:10-04

Today, March 23, is national puppy day.

I visited Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter to meet some furry friends. Although not all of the dogs are technically puppies, they are all puppies at heart.

March 11-26 is 'March Muttness' at Heart of the Valley. All adoptions for dogs six months and older are half-priced.

