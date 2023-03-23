National Puppy Day celebrates young-at-heart dogs of all ages
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 19:06:10-04
Today, March 23, is national puppy day.
I visited Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter to meet some furry friends. Although not all of the dogs are technically puppies, they are all puppies at heart.
March 11-26 is 'March Muttness' at Heart of the Valley. All adoptions for dogs six months and older are half-priced.
Watch below:
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.