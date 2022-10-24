2 wounded in high school shooting in Missouri, suspect caught

Two people were wounded and a suspect was caught in a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning, the district said.

The St. Louis Public Schools said the shooter was "quickly stopped" by police inside the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Students were evacuated following the incident.

Officials have not released the condition of the victims.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence. A reunification area was open for families and their children.

