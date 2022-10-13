2 Connecticut police officers killed responding to domestic violence call

Two police officers were killed and another was wounded while responding to a domestic violence incident between two siblings, authorities said.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said one of the officers died at the scene and another died at the hospital.

The shooter was killed late and his brother was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The fallen officers were identified as Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. Officer Alec Iurato suffered serious injuries and is being treated at a hospital in the area, police said.

"This is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers," said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

Jeltema noted that this is a "complex" investigation and officers will continue collecting evidence throughout the day.