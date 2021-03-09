Menu

2 giraffes die in fire at zoo outside of Washington, D.C.

WJLA via CNN
Fire kills two giraffes at Roer's Zoofari in Reston, Virginia
Posted at 7:51 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 09:52:17-05

RESTON, Va. — Two giraffes died when a fire broke out at a zoo outside of Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Fairfax County firefighters responded to the blaze at Roer's Zoofari in Reston, Virginia, at about 5:30 p.m. As crews arrived, they spotted flames coming from a two-story barn on the property.

Once the fire department was able to get the fire under control, officials say they found the two deceased giraffes. It’s unclear at this time how they died.

The zoo says one of the giraffes was named Waffles and the other was a new companion that had yet to be named.

According to the zoo, about 20 other animals were being housed in the same area, but firefighters were able to rescue and care for them.

“We are grateful that no staff members or other Zoofari animals were injured or lost,” wrote the zoo in a Facebook statement. “Grief counselors are being made available for staff, who are devastated by this tragedy and who cared deeply for these members of the Zoofari family.”

The fire department is investigating to determine a cause of the blaze.

As a result of the fire, Zoofari says it will be closed until further notice.

