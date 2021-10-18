2 men arrested in Alabama in drive-by that killed 13-year-old

Authorities in Alabama say two men have been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa who was playing with his iPod in his bedroom.

On Facebook, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said 21-year-old Julian Lamont Gordon Jr. and 18-year-old James Deanthony Reed were arrested in the death of Kei'lan Allen.

"There were so many shell casings in the road, officers had to pull business cards from their wallets to fold and use as temporary evidence markers," police officials said.

Police said Allen was inside the home when shots were fired through a bedroom window, striking him in the head.

The Associated Press reported that Gordon was arrested Monday, and Reed was charged with capital murder on Sunday.

Police officials said both suspects were being held with no bond.