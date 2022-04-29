3 Florida correctional officers charged with murder in inmate beating

Authorities in Florida say three correctional officers face murder charges for allegedly beating a handcuffed inmate who threw urine at one of them.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests of 29-year-old Christopher Rolon, 34-year-old Kirk Walton, and 24-year-old Ronald Connor on Thursday.

In a news release, the department said the alleged incident occurred on Feb. 14 while the inmate was being removed from his cell so he could be transferred from a mental health unit at a Miami-Dade County prison to another prison.

After the inmate allegedly threw urine at one of the officers, he was placed in handcuffs.

Once they removed him from his cell, the officers began to beat him, the department said.

"The inmate was beaten so badly he had to be carried to the transport van," the department said. "Once inside, he was placed in a secure compartment by himself."

As they made their way to the other prison, the officers made a stop in Ocala. It was there they discovered the inmate had died.

According to the medical examiner's office, the inmate's death was caused by a punctured lung leading to internal bleeding.

According to the ME's report, the inmate also suffered injuries to his face and torso consistent with a beating.

The agency said the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office would prosecute the case.