40 million Americans face late-November severe weather threat

The meteorological start of winter begins in just a few days, but that is not stopping a potential severe weather outbreak from sweeping through parts of the Midwest and South.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, over 40 million Americans risk seeing severe weather on Tuesday. The highest threat is in Mississippi, where residents in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg could potentially see tornadoes, the Storm Prediction Center said.

As part of its forecast, the agency said that a few strong tornadoes are possible today.

“Significant severe storms are possible over a large portion of the area this afternoon into early Wednesday morning,” the National Weather Service’s Jackson office said. “Strong tornadoes, some possibly significant and long-tracked, are possible. Please stay weather aware today through early Wednesday morning.”

While tornado activity generally declines in the U.S. in the late fall, Mississippi sees, on average, five tornadoes each November.

Tuesday’s severe weather threat extends north to Fort Wayne, Indiana. While tornadoes are not a huge concern that far north, the Storm Prediction Center says damaging winds are possible.

Through Sunday, there have been 1,187 tornadoes reported in the U.S. in 2022. Of those, 67 have touched down in November. There have been 20 deaths attributed to tornadoes in 2022 in the United States this year.