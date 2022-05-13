Actor Fred Ward dies at the age of 79, publicist says

Actor and producer Fred Ward has died at the age of 79.

He was known for starring in "The Right Stuff," "Tremors" and "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins."

Before his career in film, Ward was in the Air Force for three years, and also worked as a cook, boxer and lumberjack, according to USA Today.

His publicist Ron Hoffman confirmed Ward died Sunday and is survived by his wife Marie-France Ward and son Django Ward.

A cause of death has not been announced.

People reports that the actor’s wish was that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.

More information can be found here.