Actress Lori Loughlin pays $500K in college tuition for 2 students

Actress Lori Loughlin paid $500,000 for two students to attend college, NBC News reports.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal and spent months in jail.

US Weekly reports Loughlin is looking to move on from the scandal and live a positive life. The magazine reports Loughlin privately arranged to put two students through four years of college and paid for their tuition and expenses.

Loughlin is also returning to acting. She is reprising her role as Abigail Stanton in GAC Family network’s “When Hope Calls Christmas.”