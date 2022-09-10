Watch Now
Amazon takes steps to remove seatbelt alarm blockers in UK, US

Posted at 7:03 PM, Sep 09, 2022
The online retail behemoth Amazon.com is taking steps to remove marketplace listings from the U.S. and UK markets with devices that disable seatbelt alarms.

The e-commerce giant made the announcement on Friday after taking the same action in India, Reuters reported.

A spokesperson said, "We are in the process of removing the products in question that may have missed our controls."

According to India's transport minister, metal clips available to purchase on Amazon.com could be inserted into seatbelt locks that were not in use while the car was being driven.

