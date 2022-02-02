Amber Alert issued for missing 2-day-old from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant from Memphis.

Kennedy Hoyle, who is just 2 days old, was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Memphis.

According to Memphis police, officers found an abandoned vehicle in that area.

Inside was the body of Kennedy's 27-year-old mother, who had been fatally shot.

Memphis police said the infant was last seen with her mother. However, Kennedy was not found with the victim.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Kennedy Hoyle

She was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. Kennedy is 6 pounds and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

On Wednesday afternoon, Memphis police said a man known to the victim was taken into custody.

However, the search for Kennedy continues.

If you have any information on where she is, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Caroline Sutton at WTVF first reported this story.