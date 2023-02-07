Watch Now
AMC to charge more for certain seats in theaters

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
A pedestrian walks by the newly reopened AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, with more expected to open by March 26. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 7:06 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 21:11:52-05

The largest theater chain in the United States, AMC, announced a variable pricing method on Monday as film exhibitors try to recover after losing money during the pandemic.

AMC says it will charge more money for certain seats that are considered to be in a better location for film viewing in the theater.

For movie goers, their seat will determine the price of the ticket under the new plan. Seats located in the middle of the auditorium will incur a price increase of a dollar or two on top of the usual cost of the ticket.

Seats located in the front row would see a lower cost.

AMC is calling the pricing plan "Sightline" and says it has already been testing the model in some of its locations and plans to have the variable pricing method rolled out to all of its domestic locations by the end of the year during showings after 4 p.m.

Eliot Hamlisch, AMC’s chief marketing officer said, “Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experience-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies."

Members of AMC's "Stubs A-List" will be able to access "preferred" seating at no extra charge if they subscribe to the monthly program.

