Argentina holds victory parade for World Cup champions

Crowds filled the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday to get a glimpse of the World Cup championship team.

Entire highways were flooded with people trying to get a glimpse of Lionel Messi and his fellow teammates.

They waved to fans from their victory bus as they held the World Cup championship trophy.

Argentina won its third World Cup on Sunday, beating France in penalty kicks. It was the country's first win since 1986.

Goring into the tournament, Messi, who many considered the greatest soccer player of all time, faced a lot of pressure. He had never been part of a winning World Cup team. The closest he had come to winning a title was in 2014 when Argentina lost to their Brazilian rivals.

The start of this World Cup renewed fears that Argentina would stumble again. The team lost its first match in the group stage to Saudi Arabia. However, Argentina would right the ship and win every other game.

Messi previously said this would be his last World Cup.