Arson suspected in fire at Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois

A fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois is being investigated as arson.

The fire happened late Sunday night in Peoria, police said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room, according to the Peoria Police Department. However, Planned Parenthood said the clinic will remain closed until further notice.

No one was inside the facility when the fire was set. However, police said a firefighter was injured while attempting to extinguish the fire.

Police are looking for the driver of a white pickup that was seen on surveillance video around the time of the fire. So far, no arrests have been made.

The fire occurred just days after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law that expands abortion rights. The measure also protects out-of-state residents who seek an abortion in Illinois.

"Here in Illinois, we hold certain ideals: abortion is health care. A medical decision should be made between a patient and their doctor — no one else," said Pritzker.

Numerous Republican-led states have enacted strict abortion laws following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortions nationwide. The latest Supreme Court decision nullifies Roe and leaves it up to states to create their own abortion laws.