As protests continue in Iran, VP Harris calls for nation's removal from UN panel

Vice President Kamala Harris called for Iran to be removed from the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women due to the nation’s response to protests.

According to the BBC, Iran forces have clashed with protesters objecting to the arrest of Mahsa Amini. Amini was arrested in September for allegedly violating the nation’s law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab or headscarf. Women have reportedly set their headscarves on fire in protest of the arrest.

“The United States believes that no nation that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights,” Harris said.

There are 45 members of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women. The United States is also among the nations on the panel.

“The CSW is instrumental in promoting women’s rights, documenting the reality of women’s lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women,” the U.N. said.

The group also says, “Member States agree on further actions to accelerate progress and promote women’s enjoyment of their rights in political, economic, and social fields.”

Harris called on Iran to end violence toward protesters.

“Iran must end its use of violence against its own citizens simply for exercising their fundamental freedoms,” she said. “To all of those protesting I say again, we see you and we hear you. I am inspired by your bravery, as are people around the world. We will continue to hold accountable the Iranian officials and entities responsible for the violence against protestors.”