At least 5 dead in fiery crash near Los Angeles

A fiery crash left at least five people dead and several others injured outside Los Angeles.

Authorities said a Mercedes ran a red light Thursday and slammed into several cars in the middle of an intersection. Surveillance video from the area shows a ball of fire upon impact.

"It looked like the whole intersection from corner to corner was on fire," a witness told ABC 7.

A pregnant woman and a baby are among the deceased, authorities said. The injured include six children and two adults, according to KCAL.

The Los Angeles Times reports the driver of the Mercedes survived the crash and was conscious and speaking. She is charged with vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence.