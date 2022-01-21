Betty White thanks fans in video posted after her death

Betty White had a message for her fans that were ready to celebrate her 100th birthday.

“I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” White said in a video message that was posted on social media Friday. “Thank you so much and stick around.”

The caption accompanying the video said the message was supposed to go out on social media on her birthday, Jan. 17.

White died on December 31, 2021.

"She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans," the post says.

The post also references the viral "Betty White Challenge," which has led to millions of dollars being donated to animal shelters all over the world.

“She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be [sic] so grateful to everyone," the post says.