Biden administration extends federal eviction moratorium through end of June

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration has extended the federal eviction moratorium for tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the pandemic.

The ban on renter evictions that was scheduled to expire on March 31 is now extended through June 30.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky, signed the extension Monday.

The CDC says evictions could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” wrote the CDC in a statement announcing the extension. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The moratorium was first put in place last year to protect tenants who may fall behind on rent as a result of the economic impact of the pandemic in the U.S.

As for homeowners, President Joe Biden extended a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 in February.

