Biden to visit Louisiana Friday to view damage left by Hurricane Ida

President Joe Biden on Friday will travel to Louisiana to observe the damage wrought in the region by Hurricane Ida — a storm that was among the strongest ever to make landfall in the state.

Biden will fly into New Orleans around 1 p.m. ET Friday. He'll then proceed to nearby St. John's Parish for a briefing with local leaders on Ida's impacts and tour a neighborhood in the town of LaPlace.

Biden is slated to deliver public remarks on his administration's response at 3:35 p.m. ET.

Ida's 150 mph winds have devastated the region. Nearly five days after the storm came ashore, almost a million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi are still without electricity — and officials warn that some may be without power for several weeks.

Many areas without power aren't accessible by road due to fallen trees and debris, meaning cleanup efforts will need to occur ahead of electrical work.

Thousands in the region are also without water and plumbing. Earlier this week, officials urged those who had evacuated the storm to stay away until officials could restore essential services.

In remarks from the White House on Thursday, Biden pledged that the federal government would do whatever it could to assist those in the Gulf Coast region to help them recover from the storm.

"We're all in this together. The nation is here to help," Biden said.

Biden also noted Ida was "yet another reminder that these extreme storms from climate change are here." He called on Congress to pass his infrastructure and budget packages, which will take steps to reduce carbon emissions and improve infrastructure for more extreme storms in the future.

Ida's impacts were also felt thousands of miles away in the northeastern U.S., where the storm's remnants dumped record rains on the New York metro area and spawned tornadoes in the greater Philadelphia area. As of Thursday morning, 46 people were confirmed to have been killed in the region, mostly by flash floods.