Biden says Cuomo should resign, could be prosecuted

Seth Wenig/AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Posted at 7:04 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 07:26:56-04

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden said that embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign and could be prosecuted for a harassment scandal that has rankled the governor’s office.

When asked by ABC News whether Cuomo should resign, Biden said, “Yes,” and added, “I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too."

"Takes a lot of courage to come forward," Biden added. "So, the presumption is they should be taken seriously. And it should be investigated. And that's what's underway now."

Biden joins other prominent Democrats, including Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, who have called on Cuomo to step down. Cuomo has brushed off calls to resign.

Several women have accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior and touching. One of the women reported that the governor groped her, prompting a criminal investigation in Albany.

Last week, the New York legislature began an impeachment investigation into Cuomo’s actions.

While Cuomo has admitted to making inappropriate statements, he has denied allegations of groping.

