Watch Now
NewsUS News

Actions

Biden to visit Arizona computer chip facility to highlight manufacturing growth

Joe Biden
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about manufacturing jobs and the economy at SK Siltron CSS, a computer chip factory in Bay City, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022. Biden is traveling to Arizona on Tuesday, Dec. 6. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 6:23 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 08:23:54-05

President Joe Biden will be in Arizona on Tuesday to visit a Taiwanese computer chip facility where he is set to speak about the White House’s plan to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

Biden will be at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's $12 billion facility to discuss how his "economic plan is leading to a manufacturing boom, rebuilding supply chains, and creating good-paying jobs in Arizona and across the country," KNXV reported.

Apple's Tim Cook will also attend when TSMC announces that will be building a second plant, increasing its investment in the state to $40 billion, the Arizona Republic reported.

The company is also set to announce that they will make smaller, 3-nanometer chips by 2026 as well as produce more chips that will shrink from 5 nanometers to 4, the newspaper reported.

Also set to attend are Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and new Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, the Associated Press reported.

Tuesday's visit marks the first time Biden has visited the state as president, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App