Blinken, Garland to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on Friday

To mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will join the Department of State in honoring the lives and memories of those we lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, along with the deputy attorney general, associate attorney general, and other Department of Justice officials, is also slated to speak.

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary when the lives of nearly 3,000 people were taken, when terrorists of Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida terror network crashed airplanes into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In August, families of the victims asked President Joe Biden not to attend any memorial events unless he agreed to declassify evidence that they believe will show a connection between Saudi Arabia and the attacks.

Last week, an executive order was signed by Biden that directed the Justice Department and other agencies to oversee that documents undergo a “declassification review” about the FBI’s investigations into the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The White House says the executive order requires Garland to release the declassified documents publicly over the next six months.

According to the Associated Press, publicly-released documents have detailed numerous Saudi entanglements but have not proved government complicity.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia. However, the Saudi government has routinely denied any connection to the attacks.