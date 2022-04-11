Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Britney Spears says she is pregnant with her third child.

In a post on Instagram, the pop star said she took a pregnancy test after noticing changes in her body upon returning from a trip to Hawaii.

The test apparently came back positive because Spears said, "I am having a baby."

Spears added that she won't be going out in public as much so she can avoid the paparazzi.

The 40-year-old also noted that she previously experienced perinatal depression during a prior pregnancy. This time, Spears said she will be doing yoga every day and "spreading lots of joy and love" to keep her spirit up.

Spears has two other children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. They are reportedly 15 and 16 years old.